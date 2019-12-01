Angus Kinnear defends Leeds United's decision to hand Pablo Hernandez a new contract

Pablo Hernandez has been a magician and very popular figure for Leeds United during these past few seasons.

Angus Kinnear has defended Leeds United's decision to hand the popular figure, Pablo Hernandez, a new contract.

Leeds' Managing Director compared Hernandez to Benjamin Button and stated that those who haven't seen him play this season 'may be forgiven for questioning the wisdom of offering a 34-year-old a long-term contract'.

As Hernandez has proved in recent seasons, age is just a number because, during the previous campaign, he was outstanding for the Whites.

Kinnear clearly understands that but made it clear that they completed the 'shrewdest piece of business' last month by handing Hernandez a new deal, as fans will love how much he is being appreciated by those in the boardroom.

“With regard to Pablo, anybody who hasn’t seen him play this season may be forgiven for questioning the wisdom of signing a 34-year-old on a longer-term contract,” said Kinnear, as quoted by Leeds Live.

“We believe we are retaining the services of football’s very own Benjamin Button is the shrewdest piece of business we will do this year.”

Hernandez recently returned from injury and when he gets well and truly warmed up, he will want to prove he is one of the best playmakers in the Championship.

On Saturday, he started for Leeds as they secured a comprehensive 4-0 win over Middlesbrough and their former player Jonathan Woodgate at Elland Road.

That result and performance means that Leeds sit top of the Championship table, but that might not last for long if West Brom beat Preston on Monday night.