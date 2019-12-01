Amit Bhatia reacts to QPR draw with Derby County

Mark Warburton’s Queens Park Rangers drew with Derby County on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers chairman Amit Bhatia has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to his side’s failure to win against Derby County.

Rangers played out a 1-1 draw with Derby away from home at the Pride Park Stadium in the Championship on Saturday.

Martyn Waghorn put the Rams in the lead midway through the first half, and Ebere Eze restored parity for Mark Warburton’s side in first-half injury time.

QPR chairman Bhatia is pleased to see Rangers pick up a point against Derby on the road.

Good point away from home. Onwards and upwards. — Amit Bhatia (@Amit_Bhatia99) November 30, 2019

Stats

Over the course of the 90 minutes at the Pride Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon, hosts Derby had 48% of the possession, took 13 shots of which four were on target, and earned eight corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors QPR had 52% of the possession, took 13 shots of which two were on target, and earned nine corners, according to BBC Sport.

The result means that Derby are 14th in the Championship table at the moment, while QPR are currently 16th in the standings.