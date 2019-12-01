Quick links

Alan Sugar critical of Tottenham despite win against Bournemouth, fans respond

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Spurs manager gives instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London,...
It has been an entertaining start to Jose Mourinho's reign at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur makes notes during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in...

Tottenham fans have hit out at Alan Sugar on Twitter after he was critical of the team despite their 3-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The former Spurs chairman claimed that Jose Mourinho's side would have lost their last two Premier League games had there been five more minutes in each match. 

 

For the second league game running, Mourinho's side conceded late goals to perhaps make the scoreline more flattering for the opposition than it should have been. 

As posted on Sugar's Twitter account after the game, that didn't impress the ex-Spurs man, who made his feelings clear about how the club sees out games. 

Whilst Sugar was seemingly fuming at how Spurs perform towards the end of games, the fans weren't impressed by his negative comments. 

They think that he has a glass half full mindset and he should look at the positive side because Mourinho has just walked through the door and he has won all his games in charge.

Nonetheless, Spurs are now sitting fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who were beaten by West Ham on Saturday.  

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Sugar's comments on Mourinho's side winning their last three games: 

