Alan Sugar critical of Tottenham despite win against Bournemouth, fans respond

It has been an entertaining start to Jose Mourinho's reign at Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham fans have hit out at Alan Sugar on Twitter after he was critical of the team despite their 3-2 win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The former Spurs chairman claimed that Jose Mourinho's side would have lost their last two Premier League games had there been five more minutes in each match.

For the second league game running, Mourinho's side conceded late goals to perhaps make the scoreline more flattering for the opposition than it should have been.

As posted on Sugar's Twitter account after the game, that didn't impress the ex-Spurs man, who made his feelings clear about how the club sees out games.

I can't believe that 2 weeks in row @SpursOfficial we are up 3 nil and give away 2 goals. At the end you sit on the edge of the chair for the last minute. Once again if there was another 5 mins extra time we would have ended up losing . — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) November 30, 2019

Whilst Sugar was seemingly fuming at how Spurs perform towards the end of games, the fans weren't impressed by his negative comments.

They think that he has a glass half full mindset and he should look at the positive side because Mourinho has just walked through the door and he has won all his games in charge.

Nonetheless, Spurs are now sitting fifth in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who were beaten by West Ham on Saturday.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Sugar's comments on Mourinho's side winning their last three games:

Its football enjoy whatever way it goes — denboy101 (@101denboy) November 30, 2019

Lord Sugar is sour ! — Vik (@VikrantSB) November 30, 2019

If Mourinho parks the bus, people complain. Goals galore. Still complaining. #specialone — Neil Gallacher (@neilyboy67) November 30, 2019

Could be worse we could be watching them when you were in ownership of the club — Andrew Burr (@VanDerBurr) November 30, 2019

But there wasn’t ..... and we didn’t ‍♂️ — Laurence (@Lol_Yiddo) November 30, 2019

You request too much. JM already did a good job. He already successfully motivated these disappointed young lads with low wages. — Skywalker (@realCliff_S) November 30, 2019

Alan there wasn’t — Billy McGlennon (@chuckielufc) November 30, 2019

& if my grandmother had wheels, she'd be a bicycle. — Jimmy T (@Jimadebo) November 30, 2019

Glass half full — Greg Small (@GregSmallPT) November 30, 2019

Win 2 games and Score 6 goals and some people still moan ......new managers only been there 5 minutes — simon priestley (@Northernheat123) November 30, 2019

Who cares? The game wasn't an extra 5 minutes. Wins are more important — DaveC1992 (@DaveC1992) November 30, 2019