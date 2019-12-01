Alan Shearer urges Jonjo Shelvey to be more consistent after Newcastle draw v Man City

Jonjo Shelvey's brilliant late strike for Newcastle United ensured his side secured a point against the Premier League champions Manchester City.

Alan Shearer had urged Jonjo Shelvey to be more consistent after Newcastle United recorded a 2-2 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side took the lead twice against Newcastle, but they were pegged back on both occasions, especially when Shelvey netted a brilliant first-time strike from outside of the area two minutes from time.

Despite conceding two goals, Newcastle produced an outstanding defensive display, with Kevin de Bruyne netting a brilliant volley in the second half.

Nonetheless, speaking to Match of the Day on BBC One (30/11/19 at 10:45 pm), Shearer was full of praise for Shelvey.

“It was a magnificent hit [from Shelvey],” Shearer told Match of the Day. “And he was superb, as were a few Newcastle players.

“He needs to keep on putting those performances in because they work ever so hard and it was a hard-earned point and it's what they deserved.”

Steve Bruce would have been disappointed with how his team performed at Villa Park on Monday night but they have bounced back with a much-needed point.

It keeps Newcastle ticking along, as Bruce will now be hoping his players can show some quality away from home.

On Thursday, Bruce, who left Sheffield Wednesday for Newcastle in the summer, will take on Chris Wilder's Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.