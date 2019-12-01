Aaron Cresswell lauds 'hardest working' West Ham player after win v Chelsea

It was a Premier League debut to remember for goalkeeper David Martin as he helped West Ham United to all three points against Chelsea.

Aaron Cresswell has hailed West Ham's hardest working player David Martin after he helped his team to a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Martin, who is third-choice at the club, made his debut at Stamford Bridge and excelled in between the sticks for his side.

After a number of horror performances from the number two, Roberto, the boyhood Hammers fan was given the gloves by Manuel Pellegrini in tough circumstances.

Speaking to Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports (30/11/19 at 5:10 pm), Cresswell lauded his Martin and the work he has put in for the club.

“I'm absolutely delighted for Dave, he's got his chances and he's taken it and I couldn't be more proud of him,” Cresswell told Soccer Saturday. “When he joined the club, Dave will tell you, he wasn't expected to play being the third choice.

“But he has come in every day and he is the most hard-working lad we have got. And I am just delighted for him to make his Premier League debut and keep a clean sheet at Stamford Bridge, not many have done that.”

West Ham's number one, Fabianski is still on the sidelines with an injury, so this gives Martin a chance to showcase what he is all about.

A busy period is coming up for the Hammers and they need the points if they are to climb that table.

On Wednesday night, they take on Wolves away from home, where West Ham will be hoping to show some much-needed consistency.