Youssouf Mulumbu identifies as Celtic player on Twitter

Youssouf Mulumbu hasn't got around to updating his information on Twitter after being cut loose by Celtic.

It's been nearly six months since Youssouf Mulumbu was axed by Celtic.

The former West Brom midfielder joined the Hoops from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2018 but barely featured under manager Brendan Rodgers.

When Neil Lennon returned to Celtic, it was clear that the 32-year-old had no future at Parkhead and the Northern Irishman terminated his contract in June.

The weird thing is, Mulumbu hasn't got around to updating his Twitter profile.

As of right now, the Democratic of Congo international, who remains a free agent, still identifies as a Celtic player on social media.

In fact, his profile picture is still a photo of him wearing a Celtic kit and holding up a shirt on the day of his unveiling.

The most plausible explanation is that Mulumbu simply isn't very active on Twitter and therefore isn't bothered by what it says on his profile.

He only managed 70 minutes of Premiership football in the first half of last season, before being loaned back to Kilmarnock.