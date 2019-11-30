Quick links

Celtic

Youssouf Mulumbu identifies as Celtic player on Twitter

Shane Callaghan
11th May 2019, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Kilmarnock versus Hibernian; Youssouf Mulumbu of Kilmarnock gets away from Stevie Mallan and Marc McNulty...
Shane Callaghan
Youssouf Mulumbu hasn't got around to updating his information on Twitter after being cut loose by Celtic.

3rd February 2018, Rugby Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland; Scottish Premiership football, Kilmarnock versus Celtic; Scott Brown and Youssouf Mulumbu battle for the ball

It's been nearly six months since Youssouf Mulumbu was axed by Celtic.

The former West Brom midfielder joined the Hoops from Kilmarnock in the summer of 2018 but barely featured under manager Brendan Rodgers.

When Neil Lennon returned to Celtic, it was clear that the 32-year-old had no future at Parkhead and the Northern Irishman terminated his contract in June.

The weird thing is, Mulumbu hasn't got around to updating his Twitter profile.

 

As of right now, the Democratic of Congo international, who remains a free agent, still identifies as a Celtic player on social media.

In fact, his profile picture is still a photo of him wearing a Celtic kit and holding up a shirt on the day of his unveiling.

The most plausible explanation is that Mulumbu simply isn't very active on Twitter and therefore isn't bothered by what it says on his profile.

He only managed 70 minutes of Premiership football in the first half of last season, before being loaned back to Kilmarnock.

Youssouf Mulumbu of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the UEFA Europa League Group B match between Celtic and Rosenborg at Celtic Park on September 20, 2018 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

