Report shares the reason Wolves are so desperate not to lose Nuno amid Arsenal links

Wolverhampton Wanderers appointed Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017 and he's done superbly at Wolves - but Arsenal are now said to be circling.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are preparing to fight "tooth and nail" in order to stave off advances from Arsenal regarding the services of Molineux manager Nuno Espirito Santo, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

The Gunners parted ways with Unai Emery on Friday following a series of bad performances and results, culminating in the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday night, and they have been heavily linked with the Wolves boss.

Fosun, the Chinese conglomerate which own Wolves, appointed Nuno in 2017, and he has done a superb job at Molineux during this time, steering the team into the Premier League and turning them into a dangerous outfit competing in Europe.

The report in the Daily Mail claims that, with Nuno's contract expiring at the end of next season, there is an understanding that should an elite club approach him, he may wish to listen to what they have to say.

And should Nuno leave Molineux, the Wolves hierarchy is said to be particularly concerned of the knock-on effects, from Nuno's coaching team to some of their top players.

Assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva, first team coach Julio Figueroa, assistant first-team coach Joao Lapa, goalkeeping coach Rui Barbosa and fitness coach Antonio Dias would all follow him out of Molineux, the report claims.

Wolves players would also reportedly be considering their futures, with Nuno hugely popular amongst the squad, and with Jorge Mendes managing the affairs of the manager and several key players, the worry is that Nuno's departure could end up in a mass exodus which could set the club back hugely.