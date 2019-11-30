West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs raves about teammate Matheus Pereira

West Bromwich Albion are top of the Championship table and the Baggies summer arrival has been great at The Hawthorns for Slaven Bilic's charges.

West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs has raved about Matheus Pereira, deeming the Baggies attacker "literally your worst nightmare to play against", in conversation with the West Brom website.

The Sporting Lisbon winger, who spent last year in the Bundesliga with Nurnberg on loan from the Portuguese giants, was one of the main summer targets at The Hawthorns, with talks having gone on for weeks before the breakthrough (official website).

It took Pereira a few weeks to acclimatise to the English game and get up to full speed but he is now one of the first names on Slaven Bilic's team sheet - itself boasting many superb candidates - as he continues to put in high-calibre displays for Albion, who currently sit top of the Championship table.

The Brazilian was once again superb as West Brom battered Bristol City 4-1 at The Hawthorns, and scored the second goal on 39 minutes by floating a sublime free kick over the opposition wall and into the top right corner, to leave goalkeeper Daniel Bentley helpless.

“He is just one those players who make the game look so, so easy,” the £7million man told the West Brom website. “Football is not easy, but he seems to have a unique way of just gliding across the pitch. He is so low to the ground and so difficult to dispossess. He’s literally your worst nightmare to play against.

“If you like football, then you like Matheus. It really is as simple as that. He’s technically excellent and you have seen how important he is to this team and the quality he brings. It’s great to play with him and I’m sure he will continue to deliver goals and assists throughout the campaign.”

Up next for West Brom, who sit top of the Championship table, is Monday night's trip to Preston.