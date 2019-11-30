Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho shuts down Arsenal speculation

Jose Mourinho was linked with Arsenal before he was appointed the Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Jose Mourinho has told BBC Sport that Arsenal did not make contact with him before he was appointed the Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Mourinho was recently appointed as the Tottenham boss.

The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he has already made a positive start to life at the North London outfit.

Arsenal dismissed Unai Emery as their manager on Friday and are on the hunt for a permanent replacement.

 

Earlier this month, The Times claimed that Mourinho dined with Arsenal Head of Football Raul Sanllehi, with Sky Sports also reporting that some senior figures at the Gunners wanted the Portuguese to replace Emery before he replaced Pochettino at Tottenham.

However, Mourinho has denied the speculation, and told BBC Sport: “When it was written that I was in a meeting with Mr Sanllehi, it was not true.”

Controversial

Mourinho is quite a controversial figure and does divide opinion, and him reportedly being approached by Arsenal before he got the Tottenham job is certainly headline-making.

However, the former Real Madrid head coach making it clear that he did not dine with Sanllehi should be the end of this speculation.

