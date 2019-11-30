Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Jan Vertonghen display today

Spurs won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium today, Jose Mourinho's third win in a row, but not without yet more nervy moments.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Jan Vertonghen for his absolutely crucial contribution near the end of their Premier League game today that helped Spurs retain their lead.

The Belgian had a fairly average game overall for Jose Mourinho's side against Bournemouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, being slotted in at left-back, but Spurs did go on to ship two goals for the third game in a row.

Dele Alli netted twice for Spurs in the 21nd and 50th minutes, before Moussa Sissoko made it three to the good in the 69th minute, but the Cherries then mounted a fightback to make it another uncomfortable game for the Lilywhites contingent.

Harry Wilson grabbed his side's first with a neat free kick, before adding a second deep into stoppage time - but when Callum Wilson bore down on goal, it looked like they were on the brink of an equaliser - until Vertonghen weighed in with a simply sublime tackle.

The final whistle went not long after, making it three wins on the bounce for Tottenham, and many Spurs fans were simply blown away by the 6ft 2in man's contribution:

Unreal challenge from Vertonghen. So nearly chucked it away — Jay Jaffa (@jayjaffa) November 30, 2019

Vertonghen saving the 3 points.........Jose got some work to do!!!! — Frankie Bellini (@Bellini_09) November 30, 2019

Vertonghen oh my god what a tackle that was lifesaving — Qusai (Retweet Limit) (@Ndombelefanboy) November 30, 2019

Vertonghen literally just saved the game for Tottenham... — Marty {LIKE/RT PINNED} (@fc_myr) November 30, 2019

Jan Vertonghen that is immense — Tom Lee (@tommolee123) November 30, 2019

Brilliant tackle from Vertonghen. — Chidozie Ononeze (@cheedz05) November 30, 2019

Up next for Tottenham is Wednesday's trip to Manchester United in the Premier League.