Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Dele Alli display today

The Spurs ace put in another top class display under Jose Mourinho in today's win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Dele Alli's superb display for Spurs in today's Premier League victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 23-year-old struggled in the early part of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate leaving him out of the last two England squads.

New manager Jose Mourinho, shortly after taking the Tottenham reins, admitted that he asked Alli whether "his brother" was actually turning out for Spurs.

However, Alli is now very much back on form - and then some - with three goals and two assists since the Portuguese took the Tottenham reins (Football London).

Against Bournemouth today, he slotted home an opener, doubled his tally with a cool chip, and came very close to getting his hat-trick with an effort that went over.

Admittedly, it wasn't plain sailing for Spurs - who added a third via Moussa Sissoko - as they conceded two goals late on through Harry Wilson, while Callum Wilson was on the brink of an equaliser, only for Jan Vertonghen to make a superb last-ditch tackle.

Food for thought for Mourinho to fix a defence that has leaked two goals a game under his watch, but at the other end of the pitch, it looks a lot more rosy, and Alli certainly got plenty of praise on social media.

Here is some of the reaction:

A standing ovation isn’t enough for how good that performance was from Dele. — Manny (@Mannythfc) 30 November 2019

Dele and Mourinho are a match made in heaven. — Ed Lawlor (@eddiecharless) 30 November 2019

Literally clapping my hands right now #COYS — кєνιи мαχιмυѕ (@_TheRealMaximus) 30 November 2019

let him get a hattrick next time i’m begging — liz (@heungmintwt) 30 November 2019

I’m very proud of how well he has played! — COME ON YOU SPURS (@Jasmine_EvansX) 30 November 2019

Dele Alli has been involved in 76 goals in 138 Premier League games.



He is 23-years-old. — Harry Kane Stats MBE (@HarryKaneStats_) 30 November 2019

Masterclass Mourinho letting Dele have the crowd again — Mick Pedley (@michaelpedley) 30 November 2019

I was there when @MoussaSissoko scored for Tottenham Hotspur, and it was proper limbs, Oh and @dele_official is proper back and mugs wanted him dropped #COYS #THFC — thfc London's finest (@bornclicky) 30 November 2019

Ran Bournemouth all over the pitch. Never stopped working and harassing. Was a joy to watch. #COYS — Danté Van Der Banks Esq (@Dante_Banks) 30 November 2019

Up next for Tottenham is Wednesday's trip to Mourinho's former employers Manchester United in the Premier League.