Tottenham Hotspur fans react on Twitter to Dele Alli display today

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli scores the winning penalty
The Spurs ace put in another top class display under Jose Mourinho in today's win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dele Alli of Spurs shoots at goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to praise Dele Alli's superb display for Spurs in today's Premier League victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 23-year-old struggled in the early part of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate leaving him out of the last two England squads.

New manager Jose Mourinho, shortly after taking the Tottenham reins, admitted that he asked Alli whether "his brother" was actually turning out for Spurs.

However, Alli is now very much back on form - and then some - with three goals and two assists since the Portuguese took the Tottenham reins (Football London).

 

 

Against Bournemouth today, he slotted home an opener, doubled his tally with a cool chip, and came very close to getting his hat-trick with an effort that went over.

Admittedly, it wasn't plain sailing for Spurs - who added a third via Moussa Sissoko - as they conceded two goals late on through Harry Wilson, while Callum Wilson was on the brink of an equaliser, only for Jan Vertonghen to make a superb last-ditch tackle.

Food for thought for Mourinho to fix a defence that has leaked two goals a game under his watch, but at the other end of the pitch, it looks a lot more rosy, and Alli certainly got plenty of praise on social media.

Here is some of the reaction:

Up next for Tottenham is Wednesday's trip to Mourinho's former employers Manchester United in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho looks on ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November 23, 2019 in London, United...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

