Dele Alli sends two-word message on Twitter, some Tottenham Hotspur fans erupt

The Spurs ace put in another incredible display under Jose Mourinho in today's win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Dele Alli directly after the Spurs midfielder shared a message for the fanbase following his superb display today.

Jose Mourinho took charge of his third Spurs game as Bournemouth came to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Alli put in yet another inspired display with a brace for Spurs against the south coast side.

The 23-year-old largely flattered to deceive for Tottenham in the earlier stages of the season, culminating in Gareth Southgate snubbing him from the last two England squads, and Mourinho admitted he asked him whether "his brother" was actually turning out for Spurs.

However, Alli is now back on form, with three goals and two assists since the Portuguese took the Tottenham reins, and against the Cherries, he slotted home an opener, doubled his tally with a cool chip, and came very close to getting his hat-trick with an effort that went over.

Alli summed it up with a short but sweet two-word message on his personal Twitter account, which prompted an eruption of positive comments:

It wasn't exactly plain sailing for Tottenham today, however - after Moussa Sissoko made it three to the good in the 69th minute, the Cherries mounted a fightback, Harry Wilson netting twice and only a last-ditch Jan Vertonghen tackle stopping Callum Wilson from adding a third from inside the box.

Nonetheless, Tottenham secured a third consecutive win under Mourinho, and up next is Wednesday's trip to his former employers Manchester United in the Premier League.