Tam McManus says Celtic have advantage over Rangers

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are challenging for the title.

Tam McManus suggested on PLZ Soccer that Neil Lennon’s Celtic have an advantage over Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Celtic being able to spend more money in the January transfer window gives them the edge over bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

While the Hoops are in a very strong financial situation and can make major signings in the January transfer window if they want to, the Gers need £10 million this season, according to The Daily Record.

Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has also said that Celtic are in a very strong position financially.

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “Celtic are in a great financial position in terms of spending money if they have to in January.

"Celtic have obviously got a squad just now who need one or two to come in and strengthen the starting XI, but they have got good money and good power behind the scenes to go and strengthen, obviously a lot more than Rangers have got at the minute, so I think that’s a big advantage for Celtic.”

Ferguson added: “In terms of Celtic and the financial side, they are in real, real strong position, and they will be getting stronger by the looks of it.”

Down to the wire

Celtic and Rangers are going strong in the Scottish Premiership at the moment, and it is clear that the Hoops and the Gers are going to take the title race down to the wire.

In the end, the results of the Old Firm derbies could be decisive in the title race.

Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the Scottish League Cup final in December.