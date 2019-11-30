Quick links

Tam McManus says Celtic have advantage over Rangers

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium ahead of the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic are challenging for the title.

Steven Gerrard, Manager of Rangers FC speaks to the media after the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam,...Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Tam McManus suggested on PLZ Soccer that Neil Lennon’s Celtic have an advantage over Steven Gerrard’s Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The former Hibernian forward, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Celtic being able to spend more money in the January transfer window gives them the edge over bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

While the Hoops are in a very strong financial situation and can make major signings in the January transfer window if they want to, the Gers need £10 million this season, according to The Daily Record.

Former Rangers star Barry Ferguson has also said that Celtic are in a very strong position financially.

 

McManus said on PLZ Soccer: “Celtic are in a great financial position in terms of spending money if they have to in January.

"Celtic have obviously got a squad just now who need one or two to come in and strengthen the starting XI, but they have got good money and good power behind the scenes to go and strengthen, obviously a lot more than Rangers have got at the minute, so I think that’s a big advantage for Celtic.”

Ferguson added: “In terms of Celtic and the financial side, they are in real, real strong position, and they will be getting stronger by the looks of it.”

Down to the wire

Celtic and Rangers are going strong in the Scottish Premiership at the moment, and it is clear that the Hoops and the Gers are going to take the title race down to the wire.

In the end, the results of the Old Firm derbies could be decisive in the title race.

Celtic and Rangers will face each other in the Scottish League Cup final in December.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon arrives prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Livingston at Celtic Park on November 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

