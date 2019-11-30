Steven Gerrard comments on reported Leeds United and Aston Villa targets

Glasgow Rangers star Alfredo Morelos and his teammate Glen Kamara have been linked with Leeds United and Aston Villa.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers



Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that none of his key Ibrox players will leave in the January transfer window, which will have affect on Aston Villa, Leeds United and Crystal Palace.

Striker Alfredo Morelos and midfielder Glen Kamara are two of the best players in the current Rangers team and are playing well at the moment.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa in the Premier League are interested in signing 24-year-old Kamara, while The Herald has claimed that Leeds in the Championship in England are looking at the former Arsenal prospect.

The Scottish Sun has claimed that Villa have Morelos on their radar, with Palace planning to make a £20 million bid for the 23-year-old striker.

However, Rangers manager Gerrard has made it clear that he is not going to sell any of his key players in January.

Gerrard told The Scottish Sun: “None of my best players will leave in January. The only people who will be leaving here will be people who need game time for their own career.”

The Rangers boss added: “My message about Alfredo or anyone else is that nobody is for sale at any price. Nobody is going out the door in January. I can’t be clearer than that.”

Rangers stay

Morelos is the main striker at Rangers at the moment, while Kamara has established himself as an important player for the Gers.

With the Gers aiming to win the Scottish Premiership title this season, it would make sense for Gerrard to keep hold of his best players even if they are offered a lot of money.