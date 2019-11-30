Quick links

Slammed by Rangers fans, Sheyi Ojo comments on display

Sheyi Ojo of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Sheyi Ojo of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers fell foul of fans on Thursday.

(L-R) Jens Toornstra of Feyenoord, Sheyi Ojo of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Glasgow Rangers at the Stadium Feijenoord on November 28, 2019 in...

Sheyi Ojo has defended his performance in Rangers' 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday night.

Steven Gerrard's side won a big point in their quest to progress beyond the group stages of the Europa League by holding the Dutch giants to a stalemate.

In fact, Rangers probably should have won the game after a double from Alfredo Morelos sent them 2-1 ahead, but the hosts equalised in the final quarter.

Nonetheless, it was an excellent performance by the Gers, but not every player in blue won acclaim for their individual displays.

 

Ojo, on loan from Liverpool, was slammed by fans of the Ibrox club for his performance, but the 22-year-old winger insists that he is pleased with his showing.

He told The Record: "I’m pleased with how it went on Thursday night. I was disappointed not to have scored but I’ll keep working as we have a lot of big games coming up and you need to be ready."

Ojo played okay, but 'okay' just isn't going to cut it, especially when Rangers have a League Cup final at Hampden against Celtic next weekend.

He has to raise his game in a serious way and failure to do so will leave him with no hiding places.

Glasgow Rangers' English forward Sheyi Ojo (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the UEFA Europa League Group G football match between Rangers and Feyenoord at Ibrox Stadium in...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

