Slammed by Rangers fans, Sheyi Ojo comments on display

Sheyi Ojo of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers fell foul of fans on Thursday.

Sheyi Ojo has defended his performance in Rangers' 2-2 draw at Feyenoord on Thursday night.

Steven Gerrard's side won a big point in their quest to progress beyond the group stages of the Europa League by holding the Dutch giants to a stalemate.

In fact, Rangers probably should have won the game after a double from Alfredo Morelos sent them 2-1 ahead, but the hosts equalised in the final quarter.

Nonetheless, it was an excellent performance by the Gers, but not every player in blue won acclaim for their individual displays.

Ojo, on loan from Liverpool, was slammed by fans of the Ibrox club for his performance, but the 22-year-old winger insists that he is pleased with his showing.

He told The Record: "I’m pleased with how it went on Thursday night. I was disappointed not to have scored but I’ll keep working as we have a lot of big games coming up and you need to be ready."

Ojo played okay, but 'okay' just isn't going to cut it, especially when Rangers have a League Cup final at Hampden against Celtic next weekend.

He has to raise his game in a serious way and failure to do so will leave him with no hiding places.