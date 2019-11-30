Should Celtic take another run at Bilel Omrani?

Bilel Omrani was linked to Celtic in August, after knocking them out of the Champions League.

Neil Lennon revealed on Wednesday [The Record] that he wanted to strengthen his striking options during the January transfer window.

Odsonne Edouard, with 14 goals, is Lennon's first-choice hitman, while Leigh Griffiths is finally back in action after a tumultuous last 12 months.

But with Vakoun Issouf Bayo being injured and unproven, another goalscorer is key for Celtic if they want to fend off a serious challenge from Rangers to win a ninth Premiership title in a row.

And should the Northern Irish manager take another look at Bilel Omrani?

The Cluj hitman broke the Hoops fans' heart in August by scoring the goals which led to their elimination from Champions League qualification.

Celtic were swiftly linked with the 26-year-old and, according to GSP, had a £3 million offer turned down.

The France-born marksman has 12 goals in all competitions this season - only two less than Edouard - and if Lennon is serious about wanting a striker then maybe, just maybe, taking another run at Omrani in January makes sense.

Let's face it, there's no telling whether Griffiths - who scored 40 times in the 2015-16 campaign - is going to get back to his best form, and Edouard is no stranger to the treatment table.

The Bhoys' season might hinge on whether Lennon signs another number nine and with Omrani's pedigree, the fans might let bygones be bygones if he turns up in Glasgow.