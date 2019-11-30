Quick links

Celtic

Should Celtic take another run at Bilel Omrani?

Shane Callaghan
CFR Cluj's Billel Omrani (C) in action against Malmö FF's Behrang Safari (L) and Rassmus Bengtsson during CFR 1907 Cluj v Malmö FF UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round, Stadium...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bilel Omrani was linked to Celtic in August, after knocking them out of the Champions League.

CFR Cluj's French forward Billel Omrani (C) celebrates after he scored 2-1 during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match CFR Cluj v Lazio in Cluj, northern Romania, on September 19,...

Neil Lennon revealed on Wednesday [The Record] that he wanted to strengthen his striking options during the January transfer window.

Odsonne Edouard, with 14 goals, is Lennon's first-choice hitman, while Leigh Griffiths is finally back in action after a tumultuous last 12 months.

Subscribe

But with Vakoun Issouf Bayo being injured and unproven, another goalscorer is key for Celtic if they want to fend off a serious challenge from Rangers to win a ninth Premiership title in a row.

And should the Northern Irish manager take another look at Bilel Omrani?

 

The Cluj hitman broke the Hoops fans' heart in August by scoring the goals which led to their elimination from Champions League qualification.

Celtic were swiftly linked with the 26-year-old and, according to GSP, had a £3 million offer turned down.

The France-born marksman has 12 goals in all competitions this season - only two less than Edouard - and if Lennon is serious about wanting a striker then maybe, just maybe, taking another run at Omrani in January makes sense.

Let's face it, there's no telling whether Griffiths - who scored 40 times in the 2015-16 campaign - is going to get back to his best form, and Edouard is no stranger to the treatment table.

The Bhoys' season might hinge on whether Lennon signs another number nine and with Omrani's pedigree, the fans might let bygones be bygones if he turns up in Glasgow.

CFR Cluj's Billel Omrani (C) in action against Malmö FF's Behrang Safari (L) and Rassmus Bengtsson during CFR 1907 Cluj v Malmö FF UEFA Champions League, Second Qualifying Round, Stadium...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch