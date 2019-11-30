Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Sam Hutchinson display today

The Sheffield Wednesday man was criticised by some of the Hillsborough faithful for his display for the Owls today.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to comment on Sam Hutchinson's performance for the Owls in their Championship win today.

The 30-year-old, who was on eight yellow cards this season ahead of the Hillsborough side's trip to Charlton, once again found himself in the referee's book for a challenge on Erhun Oztumer 25 yards out, though in his defence it was a little harsh.

Hutchinson had to tread the tightrope afterwards and was lucky not to get a second yellow for a later challenge on Oztumer, while further up the pitch he miscued a good chance just after the hour mark.

His afternoon came to an end on 77 minutes when Garry Monk took him off for Massimo Luongo, and during and after the game, a number of fans had their say on his performance on social media:

Another yellow card for Sam Hutchinson as he brings down Oztumer. Who had 38 minutes?!!!!! #SWFC — Dom Howson (@domhowson) 30 November 2019

Sam Hutchinson has been horrific this season, absolutely horrific. #SWFC — ㋡ (@swfcjoshua) 30 November 2019

Hutchinson diving in when it's not needed. Imagine my shock — Julley (@Swfc_Jack) 30 November 2019

Phew thank god, was a bit worried he’d forgot how to get booked. — gin in teacups☕️ leaves on the lawn (@_CharlieThePooh) 30 November 2019

Hutchinson giving cheap free kicks away yet again #swfc — Jonny Rep (@TrapitJon) 30 November 2019

Everyone makes the joke about Hutchinson yellow card bingo. He’s a liability and Luongo should be starting ahead of him #swfc — Joe Bryden (@JoeBryden88) 30 November 2019

Luongo Made more tackles won more aerial duels and won more ground duels in 13 minutes than Hutchinson did in 77 minutes. There’s nothing Hutchinson offers that Luongo doesn’t #swfc — J.B.H (@__JBH___) 30 November 2019

No coincidence that the game turned once Hutchinson came off & Luongo came on #swfc — Joe Bryden (@JoeBryden88) 30 November 2019

As individuals I love them but the partnership of Bannan and Hutchinson doesn't work for me. You can count on one finger how many times either gets into the box to support attacks. #swfc — MGMarra (@MG_Marra) 30 November 2019

Sheff Wed took the lead in the 17th minute through Steven Fletcher's header following Barry Bannan's cross, but just nine minutes later, Macauley Bonne restored parity.

The Owls, however, regained the advantage in the latter stages of the game when Fletcher scored an 80th-minute penalty, Jacob Murphy having been brought down by Oztumer in the box.

Monk's charges ultimately sealed their first win in six games in deep into of injury time when Bannan crossed for Atdhe Nuhiu to slam a header home.