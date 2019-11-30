Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Tom Lees display today

The Sheffield Wednesday man was criticised by some of the Hillsborough faithful for his display for the Owls today.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to praise Tom Lees for his performance in the Owls' Championship win today.

The club captain has not long come back from injury and has been used sparingly by Hillsborough manager Garry Monk, with Dominic Iorfa and Julian Borner having forged a great centre-back partnership in his absence.

Borner was suspended for today's trip to Charlton, however, so Lees - who came on in the German's place at half time against Birmingham - was reinstated to the Wednesday starting XI, and put in a solid shift for the Owls as they claimed a 3-1 win on the road.

Lees was on the whole assured presence in the Wednesday back line, communicating well and weighing in with several key defensive contributions, particularly in the latter stages of the game when the Addicks were still just a goal behind, although the less said about the back pass, the better.

Here is some of the Sheff Wed fan reaction about the 6ft ace's display on social media during and after the game:

Tom Lees has been class so far #swfc — Adam Thompson (@adam7485) 30 November 2019

Tom Lees has been Tom Lees from 3 years ago today looked sharp won his battles. 3 good centre halves it seems. #swfc — (@NeilParkLIVE) 30 November 2019

Tom Lees has been outstanding today. #swfc — Danny Blood (@dannyswfc) 30 November 2019

Iorfa class again, Tom Lees proper leader #swfc — Louis (@louisjpryce) 30 November 2019

All the team did well but Fox, Lees and Bannan were fantastic today! #swfc #wawaw — Rich Hargreaves (@rkhargreaves) 30 November 2019

Very good game...just hope he doesn’t try any more back passes tho — David Karesh (@KareshDavid) 30 November 2019

solid today, but please pass him the memo, we've stopped passing back to the keeper — John Ellison #LabourActivist, #IRepublican #Swfc (@johnellison) 30 November 2019

Tom Lees very good today, will be interesting to see who he picks at CB on Saturday — J (@J_SWFC_) 30 November 2019

Sheff Wed took the lead in the 17th minute through Steven Fletcher's header following Barry Bannan's cross, but just nine minutes later, Macauley Bonne restored parity.

The Owls, however, regained the advantage in the latter stages of the game when Fletcher scored an 80th-minute penalty, Jacob Murphy having been brought down by Oztumer in the box.

Monk's charges ultimately sealed their first win in six games in deep into of injury time when Bannan crossed for Atdhe Nuhiu to slam a header home.