Sheffield Wednesday fans react on Twitter to Tom Lees display today

Giuseppe Labellarte
Tom Lees of Sheffield Wednesday looks dejected after the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Sheffield Wednesday at St Andrews (stadium) on September 27, 2017 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Sheffield Wednesday man was criticised by some of the Hillsborough faithful for his display for the Owls today.

Tom Lees of Sheffield Wednesday during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday v Leeds United at Hillsborough Stadium on September 28, 2018 in Sheffield, England.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have taken to Twitter to praise Tom Lees for his performance in the Owls' Championship win today.

The club captain has not long come back from injury and has been used sparingly by Hillsborough manager Garry Monk, with Dominic Iorfa and Julian Borner having forged a great centre-back partnership in his absence.

 

Borner was suspended for today's trip to Charlton, however, so Lees - who came on in the German's place at half time against Birmingham - was reinstated to the Wednesday starting XI, and put in a solid shift for the Owls as they claimed a 3-1 win on the road.

Lees was on the whole assured presence in the Wednesday back line, communicating well and weighing in with several key defensive contributions, particularly in the latter stages of the game when the Addicks were still just a goal behind, although the less said about the back pass, the better.

Here is some of the Sheff Wed fan reaction about the 6ft ace's display on social media during and after the game:

Sheff Wed took the lead in the 17th minute through Steven Fletcher's header following Barry Bannan's cross, but just nine minutes later, Macauley Bonne restored parity.

The Owls, however, regained the advantage in the latter stages of the game when Fletcher scored an 80th-minute penalty, Jacob Murphy having been brought down by Oztumer in the box.

Monk's charges ultimately sealed their first win in six games in deep into of injury time when Bannan crossed for Atdhe Nuhiu to slam a header home.

Garry Monk the manager

