Ronaldo Vieira sends message to Leeds star on Twitter

The Leeds United product was watching in Italy this afternoon it seems.

You can take the boy out of Leeds United but you...well you know the rest.

A certain Ronaldo Vieira still has Leeds on his mind, evident by the fact that he was watching this afternoon's 4-0 win over Middlesbrough somewhere in Italy.

Marcelo Bielsa's side thumped Boro at Elland Road, with a double from Mateusz Klich sending United top of the Championship ahead of West Bromwich Albion, who play on Monday night.

The Poland international's second goal was particularly memorable, bending a worldie into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Here's how Vieira - now with Sampdoria - reacted on Twitter:

Despite being a quality midfielder, Leeds, who sold Vieira to the Serie A side at the beginning of Bielsa's reign 18 months back, haven't missed their Thorp Arch gem.

But they could do with him next week.

One major low point of this afternoon's win was Kalvin Phillips's yellow card, which makes him suspended for next week's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

But if Leeds and Klich replicate this performance, the Argentine may not miss Phillips in defensive midfield.