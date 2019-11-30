Quick links

'Ridiculous': Leeds fans hit out at Kalvin Phillips for booking

Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips takes a corner during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in Luton, England.
Shane Callaghan
Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will sit out next week's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United fans are criticising Kalvin Phillips on Twitter.

They never normally do, for Phillips is comfortably United's best and biggest asset, such is the 23-year-old's brilliance.

But the Leeds faithful might have a good reason to be upset with their midfielder on this occasion.

That's because he picked up a yellow card in the 4-0 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road and, in doing so, also picked up a one-match ban.

 

He will serve the suspension in next week's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town - a huge game and one where Phillips is badly needed.

Leeds supporters could forgive the booking if it was needed, but it was a reckless challenge from Phillips and, being honest, he could have very easily picked up a red card.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

With Adam Forshaw also injured, it gives Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa a bit of a dilemma over who to play as his midfield anchor.

Kalvin Phillips of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Leeds United at Madejski Stadium on November 26, 2019 in Reading, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

