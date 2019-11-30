'Ridiculous': Leeds fans hit out at Kalvin Phillips for booking

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips will sit out next week's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town.

Leeds United fans are criticising Kalvin Phillips on Twitter.

They never normally do, for Phillips is comfortably United's best and biggest asset, such is the 23-year-old's brilliance.

But the Leeds faithful might have a good reason to be upset with their midfielder on this occasion.

That's because he picked up a yellow card in the 4-0 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road and, in doing so, also picked up a one-match ban.

He will serve the suspension in next week's Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town - a huge game and one where Phillips is badly needed.

Leeds supporters could forgive the booking if it was needed, but it was a reckless challenge from Phillips and, being honest, he could have very easily picked up a red card.

Here's how fans reacted on Twitter:

Totally brainless that. — . (@robw123q) November 30, 2019

Kalvin Phillips clearly desperate to see who his replacement will be when he gets suspended with that ridiculous challenge deep in Boro's half... — All Stats Aren't We (@AllStatsArentWe) November 30, 2019

Best to get rid now - I’m pretty sure Bielsa will put Kiko in that role and Nketiah in goal for Huddersfield — BROLIN ATE THE PIE (@REDPLANET2025) November 30, 2019

Naive — nigel sullivan (@SullivanNigel) November 30, 2019

Seems fitting that Norman Hunter is there to see that foul from @Kalvinphillips

It was a beauty#LUFC — DS Fisher (@D_S_Fisher) November 30, 2019

Ridiculous challenge from Phillips really. Big big big loss for next game. No idea who can come in? #lufc — Ben (@ben080385) November 30, 2019

Could easily have been red a weakeness he can’t seem to learn from — mark reynard (@MarkrReynard) November 30, 2019

Big blow for next week that — Glenn Bugge (@Buggey20) November 30, 2019

He’s been poor first half. — Richard Walker (@richleedsuk) November 30, 2019

Phillips will be a massive miss at Huddersfield. — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) November 30, 2019

With Adam Forshaw also injured, it gives Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa a bit of a dilemma over who to play as his midfield anchor.