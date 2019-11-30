Predicted Liverpool XI v Brighton and Hove Albion

Quick links

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion at home in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the match against Brighton at Anfield on the back of a 1-1 draw with Napoli at home.

The Reds have a much better team than the Seagulls and should pick up maximum points with ease from the encounter.

 

With Fabinho out, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to take the Brazilian’s place in the Liverpool midfield and start alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, with James Milner dropping out.

The 26-year-old England international midfielder has played 328 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, and has scored three goals in three Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during a training session at Melwood Training Ground on November 28, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not start against Napoli, but Klopp is likely to draft the 21-year-old England international right-back back into the starting lineup against the Seagulls.

This is how Liverpool are likely to start against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool XI

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

