Predicted Liverpool XI v Brighton and Hove Albion

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will face Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will head into the match against Brighton at Anfield on the back of a 1-1 draw with Napoli at home.

The Reds have a much better team than the Seagulls and should pick up maximum points with ease from the encounter.

With Fabinho out, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to take the Brazilian’s place in the Liverpool midfield and start alongside Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson, with James Milner dropping out.

The 26-year-old England international midfielder has played 328 minutes in the Premier League for the Reds so far this season, and has scored three goals in three Champions League games, according to WhoScored.

Trent Alexander-Arnold did not start against Napoli, but Klopp is likely to draft the 21-year-old England international right-back back into the starting lineup against the Seagulls.

This is how Liverpool are likely to start against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.