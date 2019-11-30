Predicted Chelsea XI v West Ham United

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will face West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League.

The Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the league last weekend.

Then on Wednesday evening, Frank Lampard’s side played out a 2-2 draw with Valencia away from home in Spain in the Champions League.

Chelsea are unlikely to be without star striker Tammy Abraham against the Hammers.

The England international has a hip injury, and this means that 26-year-old striker Michy Batshuayi is likely to make his first start in the Premier League this season.

The Belgium international - who joined Chelsea from Marseille in the summer of 2016 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £33 million - has played just 81 minutes in the league for the Blues so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Mason Mount could start in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic taking a breather after his performance in Spain and Ross Barkley doubtful with an ankle problem.

This is how Chelsea are likely to line up against West Ham on Saturday: