Phil Neville provides title race verdict after Liverpool beat Brighton

Liverpool secured yet another three points on Saturday afternoon, whilst Manchester City dropped points away at Newcastle United.

Phil Neville has warned Liverpool that they have a 'decisive' month ahead of them in their quest to win the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The former defender thinks that Liverpool have to manage their players properly in December, and if they are able to do that then he is backing them to become champions.

But he also warned that whilst the Reds have an 11 point lead, they have that lead without the chasing pack not playing at their best or producing their best form.

On Saturday, Liverpool secured yet another narrow win in the Premier League, whilst Manchester City were held to a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United.

After the game, Neville told BBC Sport that if Liverpool are 11 points clear at the start of January then he thinks the title will be heading to Anfield.

"11 points is a massive lead," Neville told BBC Sport. "It's also 11 points with the chasing pack perhaps not playing as well, without playing at their maximum, without playing at their best.

"This December month will be absolutely decisive in terms of management, the management of the fatigue level. Liverpool have got so many games and they will have to provide their players through this game.

"Come January 1st, if Liverpool are still 11 points clear then for me the title will go to Liverpool. They have got the mentality of a title-winning team."

Liverpool went into the game having lost Fabinho to a long-term injury, but once again, Klopp's side showed that they can pick up the points without playing well.

From now, the fixtures will only pile up at a rapid rate for the Merseyside club, as they take on their bitter rivals Everton on Wednesday night.

Whilst Klopp will be hoping his players can continue to put points on the board, he will also be hopeful that his players can remain out of the treatment room.