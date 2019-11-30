Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Paul Merson thinks Liverpool could slip up in Premier League title race

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium where the Liverpool crest can be seen prior to the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City at Anfield on November 10, 2019 in...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment.

Paul Merson has suggested in The Daily Star that Liverpool could miss out on the Premier League title this season.

The former Arsenal star seems to have made a U-turn over his earlier claim that Liverpool were all set to win the league title this campaign.

The Sky Sports pundit believes a couple of injuries to Jurgen Klopp’s side will blow the title race wide open.

 

Merson wrote in The Daily Star: “I thought the title race was over and said so in my column, but I saw enough of Liverpool against Crystal Palace and Napoli to think a couple of injuries would open it back up again.

“They struggled badly against Palace. They’re still winning even though they’re not playing well. But that stops sooner or later.”

Title race

Liverpool are as many as eight points clear of second-placed Leicester City, and they are the clear favourites for the league title this season.

The Reds are winning matches without playing exceptionally well, and they have also been hit with the injury to Fabinho.

There is a long way to go this season and it is still only November, and there could be further twists and turns in the Premier League title race.

Manchester City are the main challengers to Liverpool for the title, and Pep Guardiola’s side need to make sure that they keep on winning to maintain the pressure on the Merseyside outfit.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

