Pat Nevin slams Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker following Anfield red card

Liverpool claimed a narrow win at Anfield today but the Reds endured a nervy finish after Alisson Becker was sent off for Jurgen Klopp's side.

BBC Sport pundit Pat Nevin has ripped into Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for his red card offence in today's Premier League win at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's charges were in cruise control against Brighton today, having surged into a two-goal lead early on.

Defender Virgil van Dijk claimed an early, quickfire brace, first heading home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick in the 18th minute and then nodding home six minutes later following the full-back's corner set piece.

However, Alisson was dismissed midway through the second half as he came out of the area to try and thwart a potential Leandro Trossard lob and raised his arm to keep out what looked a certain goal, Martin Atkinson showing him the red card following a VAR review.

Adrian came on in his place and conceded almost immediately through a Lewis Dunk free kick, but luckily for Liverpool, they held on for all three points, though it means the Brazilian stopper will miss next week's Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

"I don't think he has to come out of his area there," Nevin said on BBC Sport. "To go and get yourself sent off in that situation is absolutely ridiculous. If you run out like that you have to win the ball. there is no argument, he knew what he was doing. He has done everything wrong."

Liverpool have gone 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with Manchester City having drawn to Newcastle today and Leicester City playing Everton tomorrow.