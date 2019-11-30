Quick links

Noel Whelan reacts to Leeds United win against Middlesbrough at Elland Road

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United scores his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on November 30, 2019 in Leeds,...
Patrick Bamford, Mateusz Klich and Helder Costa scored for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United against Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Leeds United have maintained their good run of form in the Championship with a comfortable win against Middlesbrough at home this afternoon.

Given Middlesbrough’s struggles this season, Leeds headed into the match at Elland Road as massive favourites.

The West Yorkshire outfit are aiming to finish in the top two of the Championship table this season and clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League.

 

Marcelo Bielsa’s side took the lead against Boro after just three minutes when Patrick Bamford found the target.

Mateusz Klich doubled the advantage for the home team in first-half injury time, and Helder Costa - signed on loan from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window - made it 3-0 midway through the second half.

Klich added a second goal to his tally in the 73rd minute, as Leeds registered a very good victory.

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan was following the match for BBC Radio Leeds, and he was pleased with the final result.

Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at full time (4:54pm, November 30, 2019): “It was all about stamping our authority on the game. We did that very early on by getting the breakthrough with that early goal from Patrick Bamford, and after that it was all about us.”

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

