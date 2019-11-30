Charlie Nicholas discusses Wolverhampton Wanderers clash with Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers will host Sheffield United at Molineux this weekend, Nuno Espirito Santo pitting his wits against Chris Wilder.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has given his thoughts on Wolverhampton Wanderers against Sheffield United in the Premier League at Molineux tomorrow (Sky Sports News).

Wolves have well and truly shaken off a lacklustre start to the season to sit fifth in the table ahead of the Blades - also flying high - coming to Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's charges are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, last having a longer run in the top flight in April 1973 - 9 games.

However, Sheff Utd are one of just two sides still unbeaten away from home in the Premier League this season, along with league leaders Liverpool, an impressive feat considering it's their first season back in the top flight.

As a result, it's shaping up to be an exciting clash, and Nicholas believes that, even though it could prove a tricky game for Wolves, that they should have enough class about them to edge a home win.

"Both teams are in amazing form and this is a belter of a match," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News. "Wolves struggle to break down teams that are well drilled and organised, but Sheffield United are more than that. They can counter and they do have pace - Enda Stevens will be down the left and whipping the ball in for David McGoldrick or John Fleck.

"Against Manchester United, we all thought Sheffield United would win. They rescued a point but they were cruising for so long. It is great to see how advanced those players are - Wolves won't like that and could be exploited as they play in a similar way.

"Sheffield United will not wait for anybody. When they get the ball they knock it up front and although they do not have a striker with height or loads of pace, they do have energy throughout the whole team. Wolves are slightly more technically skilled with the likes of Raul Jimenez, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, so for that reason, I think they will have the edge."

The last top-flight meetings between Wolves and Sheffield United came in the 1975-76 campaign - Wolves won 5-1 at home and 4-1 away as both sides were relegated to the second tier.