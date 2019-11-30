Charlie Nicholas urges Arsenal and Manchester United to target Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers

Arsenal recently sacked Unai Emery from the Emirates Stadium role while Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be on thin ice at Old Trafford.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has urged Arsenal and Manchester United to focus their efforts on Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers instead of free agent Mauricio Pochettino (Sky Sports News).

The Argentine was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last week and, given his impressive work at Spurs over the past few years, is reportedly being sought after by numerous top clubs.

Nicholas, who played for the Gunners, is however of the opinion that Rodgers should be targeted given his impressive CV, not to mention he knows how to win silverware, while Pochettino doesn't.

"If Man Utd do not see off Villa, and with games against Tottenham and Manchester City coming up, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be in trouble and I think they should go for Brendan Rodgers too, along with Arsenal," Nicholas wrote on Sky Sports News.

"Mauricio Pochettino is floating everyone's boat, but if you look at the real situation of how it has developed, then Rodgers is a better fit for both of those teams than Pochettino is, because he knows how to win trophies. He won nine domestic titles at Celtic and it might be a lot easier there but he knows how to do it. It is not a case of being insecure, Rodgers has his beliefs and strengths and goes and does it. I would be amazed if Manchester United were not interested in him."

Emery had found himself on increasingly thin ice at the Emirates Stadium, with their last two games - against Southampton and Eintracht Frankfurt at home - yielding particularly bad performances, and was dismissed on Friday.

United, meanwhile, have won just four times in the Premier League this season, and recently went a month and a half between wins, going into the game against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa sat just three points ahead of the newly-promoted side.