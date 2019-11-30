Quick links

Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton display against Manchester City

Joelinton of Newcastle United is fouled by Fernandinho of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on November 30,...
Joelinton was in action for Newcastle United against Manchester City on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joelinton against Manchester City.

Joelinton was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against City at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old striker started the match and played for 69 minutes, and his performance left much to be desired.

 

The Brazilian, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £40 million, did not make a huge impact in the game.

According to WhoScored, the striker did not take a single shot, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 55%, won six headers, took 36 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one clearance.

The result means that Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 14 matches.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Joelinton against City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

