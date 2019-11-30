Newcastle United fans react to Joelinton display against Manchester City

Joelinton was in action for Newcastle United against Manchester City on Saturday.

Newcastle United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Joelinton against Manchester City.

Joelinton was in action for Newcastle in their Premier League game against City at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old striker started the match and played for 69 minutes, and his performance left much to be desired.

The Brazilian, signed from Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £40 million, did not make a huge impact in the game.

According to WhoScored, the striker did not take a single shot, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 55%, won six headers, took 36 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one clearance.

The result means that Newcastle are 12th in the Premier League table at the moment with 16 points from 14 matches.

Newcastle fans were not impressed with the display produced by Joelinton against City and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Joelinton has been very very poor today. That’s putting it politely #NUFC — Kevin Nichol (@Kevin_Nichol) November 30, 2019

I honestly think Joelinton is one of, if not, the worst striker I’ve seen in my 34 years of supporting Newcastle. — MichaelC (@MichaelNUFC180) November 30, 2019

Wow he’s been sooo bad again. I genuinely think almiron has tried to step up a gear or two today, where joelinton is just so happy in idle. — al (@TouchdownBundy1) November 30, 2019

Joelinton can hang his shirt up box fresh now - no effort at all today hardly runs; never closes play down complete waste of time #NUFC — Toon (@andysan1971) November 30, 2019

Had another nightmare joelinton #nufc — PAUL (@nufcneverdies) November 30, 2019

It’s a fact - Rafa was right about Joelinton — Daniel Cox (@DannyCo98008250) November 30, 2019

The only way Joelinton would help Newcastle was if we sent him to Sunderland to help them lose in League 1 #NUFC — matty (@MattyNUFCsmith) November 30, 2019

Joelinton is just an expensive Joselu pass it on #nufc — Sam Storey (@SamualStorey) November 30, 2019

Joelinton brings nothing to the squad here like. Maybe he needs time out the squad and pressure taken off him to get his head down. #NUFC — Chris Brennan (@Chris_brennan91) November 30, 2019