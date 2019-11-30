Mario Melchiot reacts to Chelsea v West Ham United result

Chelsea have lost against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

Mario Melchiot has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United.

The Hammers have won the London derby against Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League today.

Aaron Cresswell’s goal just three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had chances to score, but David Martin put in a brilliant performance between the posts for the Hammers.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio also had a goal in the second half ruled out for handball, as reported by BBC Sport.

Former Chelsea right-back Melchiot was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result on Twitter.

This is the first game I felt we need to be smarter from the start. We have the talent and the players now we need to be fast learners in making this game pure business in winning game with 1-0 etc. #mmlove #cfc #CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/lM6UhZ7lRs — Mario Melchiot (@MarioMelchiot) November 30, 2019

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, hosts Chelsea had 66% of the possession, took 19 shots of which six were on target, and earned nine corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors West Ham had 35% of the possession, took five shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.