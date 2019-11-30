Quick links

Mario Melchiot reacts to Chelsea v West Ham United result

(L-R) Denilson of Sao Paolo FC Legends, Mario Melchiot of Ajax Legends during a Legends match 5 v 5 of the Florida Cup 2019 at the Universal Studios on January 08, 2019 in Orlando, United...
Chelsea have lost against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge.

David Martin of West Ham United gives instructions to his teammates during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London,...

Mario Melchiot has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Chelsea’s defeat to West Ham United.

The Hammers have won the London derby against Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League today.

Aaron Cresswell’s goal just three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two clubs at Stamford Bridge.

 

Chelsea had chances to score, but David Martin put in a brilliant performance between the posts for the Hammers.

West Ham’s Michail Antonio also had a goal in the second half ruled out for handball, as reported by BBC Sport.

Former Chelsea right-back Melchiot was following the match, and he has given his take on the final result on Twitter.

 

Over the course of the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge in London on Saturday, hosts Chelsea had 66% of the possession, took 19 shots of which six were on target, and earned nine corners, according to BBC Sport.

Visitors West Ham had 35% of the possession, took five shots of which four were on target, and earned three corners, according to BBC Sport.

A dejected Kurt Zouma of Chelsea at full time of the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

