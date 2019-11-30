'Madness': Richard Keys fumes over Tottenham-related decision

Tottenham Hotspur had a goal chalked off for handball today.

Richard Keys has reacted on Twitter to a disallowed goal for Tottenham Hotspur during this afternoon's win over Bournemouth in North London.

Davinson Sanchez thought he had headed Spurs into a 2-0 first-half lead, after Dele Alli opened the scoring.

But the goal was ruled out on the basis that the Tottenham defender had handled the ball prior to scoring.

Keys has openly spoke out against VAR in recent weeks, and he has again questioned consistency from the Premier League officials.

The anti-goal Police are at it again. Spurs’ 2nd is ruled out for a whiff of handball - but they wouldn’t have given a pen for the offence. Madness. ‍♂️. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) November 30, 2019

Ten minutes after Keys's tweet, Tottenham were denied a penalty when Steve Cook appeared to handle inside the area, but there didn't appear to be a VAR check.

Incidents like that prove the former Sky presenter's point in regards to consistency, but a brace from Alli, along with a rasping volley from Moussa Sissoko, was enough to help Jose Mourinho's side to a third successive victory nonetheless, despite a late scare.

Mourinho's side went 3-0 ahead but two goals from Liverpool-owned Harry Wilson put the jitters among the North London faithful, though they held out for the victory.