Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp deems Adrian his man of the match today ahead of Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool claimed a narrow win at Anfield today but the Reds had a nervy finish after Alisson Becker was sent off for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given his verdict on Adrian's performance at Anfield today after coming on for Alisson Becker, deeming the Reds stand-in goalkeeper his man of the match (BBC Sport).

The Reds surged into a two-goal lead early on against Brighton, defender Virgil van Dijk netting both times - first heading home from a Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick in the 18th minute and again six minutes later following the full-back's corner set piece.

However, Alisson was sent off with 15 minutes left in the game for a handball outside of the box, resulting in Adrian having to come on, and while he was still organising his wall, Lewis Dunk netted a deficit-halving free kick.

With Brighton smelling blood, they piled men forward, but the Spaniard was a safe pair of hands then on, pulling off several saves as Liverpool held on to go 11 points clear of Leicester, who play Everton tomorrow.

Speaking about Alisson's sending off, Klopp told BBC Sport: "I think it was handball but I haven't seen it. There was no offside and then it is a tricky situation.

"He wanted 100 percent to head the ball but the other player got there earlier so we can't change that. Virgil was probably man of the match with the two goals but Adrian is for me - to come in to a game like this and make two saves. Even the goal kicks are difficult with cold feet! We were not prepared for that situation so I am completely happy."

Up next for Liverpool is Wednesday's Premier League clash with Merseyside rivals Everton at Anfield.