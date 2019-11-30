Liverpool fans react to Georginio Wijnaldum display against Brighton

Georginio Wijnaldum was in action for Liverpool against Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Georginio Wijnaldum against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Netherlands international midfielder started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side won.

According to WhoScored, the midfielder took one shot which was not on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 83.8%, won one header, took 48touches, and made one interception and three clearances.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Wijnaldum and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Wijnaldum looks like he's playing with diapers on GET HIM OFF ffs shocking #LFC #LIVBHA — ₱₹in€£ dOn A¥o₫I_j₦r (@kikihillario) November 30, 2019

Finally someone who sees what a waste of space he is — Football Fiesta (@footballfiesta4) November 30, 2019

Wijnaldum watching the game from the best view — King Kaizer II (@LFC_forevaa) November 30, 2019

We should get an orange kit so gini thinks hes playing for the Netherlands and turns into gullit — stevie (@lfc_stevie1) November 30, 2019

I wish Gini and hendo had the intensity ox had. We'd have so many more clean sheets of them two didn't fall asleep every time we had a lead — Owen (@LFCOwen96) November 30, 2019

Very sloppy in the mid, Gini not offering anything. — MOGALE (@ngwakomogale_sa) November 30, 2019

Title race

Liverpool’s win against Brighton has further strengthened their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

With Manchester City drawing with Newcastle United earlier today, the Reds are now as many as 11 points clear of Pep Guardiola’s side at the top of the league table.

Of course, it is still quite early in the season, but it is hard to see Liverpool blow away such a big advantage over their main title challengers, especially as they are in such a good form and are winning even without playing exceptionally well.