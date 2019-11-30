Liverpool fans rave about Harry Wilson after brace

Harry Wilson of Liverpool was doing bits on loan this afternoon.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are praising Harry Wilson.

The Kirkby academy product scored twice for loan club Bournemouth in their 3-2 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

In doing so, the Liverpool loanee, who has now netted six times in the Premier League this season, moved level with Mo Salah in the goalscoring stakes.

The Wales international appears to have a very bright future and here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to his heroics:

Boys on fire. Question was if he would be any good in the Premier league. He's done fantastic at Bournemouth so far. Klopp clearly doesn't rate Shaq so reckon Wilson should be given a squad role next season. — Hamza (@hamzanumber1) November 30, 2019

What a player pity he didn't get the third — Luke Gannon (@luketgannon) November 30, 2019

Said it earlier too

Harry Wilson > James Maddison



If Wilson plays for a better team, his numbers will be far more impressive...consistency an issue for both though — Man of Justice (@SuperGops) November 30, 2019

Anyone actually still think Harry Wilson isn’t a better squad player than Adam Lallana ? — LFC (@RockyKlopp) November 30, 2019

We better recall Harry Wilson man,class player — braedan (@braedan75298972) November 30, 2019

I repeat, Harry Wilson is unbelievable — Tripp (@_____earl) November 30, 2019

Harry Wilson is unbelievable at free kicks — gengar. (@higengar) November 30, 2019

The good news is that Wilson is only 22 and will get a lot better. The bad news is that there's crazy competition in Jurgen Klopp's senior squad at Liverpool.

Wilson is predominantly a right-sided winger and there's obviously no chance of him playing ahead of Salah on Merseyside for the long term.

That being said, he is five years younger than the Egypt international and could he potentially be his successor?

It's a big shout, but the more goals he scores, the more of a valid question it is.