Liverpool fans rave about Harry Wilson after brace

Shane Callaghan
Harry Wilson of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.
Harry Wilson of Liverpool was doing bits on loan this afternoon.

Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (R) is congratulated by teammate Harry Wilson after his first goal against Sydney FC during their end-of-season friendly football match at the Olympic Stadium...

Liverpool fans on Twitter are praising Harry Wilson.

The Kirkby academy product scored twice for loan club Bournemouth in their 3-2 defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

In doing so, the Liverpool loanee, who has now netted six times in the Premier League this season, moved level with Mo Salah in the goalscoring stakes.

The Wales international appears to have a very bright future and here's how fans of the Anfield club reacted to his heroics:

The good news is that Wilson is only 22 and will get a lot better. The bad news is that there's crazy competition in Jurgen Klopp's senior squad at Liverpool.

Wilson is predominantly a right-sided winger and there's obviously no chance of him playing ahead of Salah on Merseyside for the long term.

That being said, he is five years younger than the Egypt international and could he potentially be his successor?

It's a big shout, but the more goals he scores, the more of a valid question it is.

Harry Wilson of Liverpoolduring the Pre-season friendly between Chester FC and Liverpool on July 7, 2018 in Chester, United Kingdom.

 

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

