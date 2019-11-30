Leeds flop Lewis Baker 'very angry' as latest move goes wrong

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker started just two Championship games for Leeds United - now he's struggling in the Bundesliga too.

If Lewis Baker wanted to take the Jadon Sancho road to success by swapping England for Germany, it’s fair to say he didn’t envisage himself stuck on the bench behind two 30-something veterans in the Fortuna Dusseldorf pecking order.

The Chelsea-owned 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the Bundesliga since the first week of October, having been left out of the starting XI for each of the last five games with last season’s surprise packages Dusseldorf loitering near the relegation zone.

To make matters worse, Baker has been overshadowed by Adam Bodzek and Oliver Fink – who are 10 and 13 years his senior. No wonder the former England U21 star is far from happy.

According to Bild, Baker is ‘very angry’ and left baffled by his ongoing omission. Though, as Leeds United fans everywhere will tell you, Baker has a history when it comes to falling out of favour during a loan spell.

Big things were expected of a dynamic, goalscoring playmaker when he moved to Elland Road on a season-long deal in the summer of 2018. Five months and two Championship starts later, not to mention countless ineffective cameos, Baker was on his way to Reading instead with Chelsea cutting short his forgettable stint in West Yorkshire.

So, after that chastening experience in the famous white kit, Baker would have been hoping for better.