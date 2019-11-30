Quick links

Leeds United

Chelsea

Fortuna Düsseldorf

Bundesliga

Premier League

Championship

Leeds flop Lewis Baker 'very angry' as latest move goes wrong

Danny Owen
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on January 11, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker started just two Championship games for Leeds United - now he's struggling in the Bundesliga too.

Lewis Baker of Fortuna Duesseldorf looks on during the Bundesliga match between Fortuna Duesseldorf and Sport-Club Freiburg at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 29, 2019 in Duesseldorf,...

If Lewis Baker wanted to take the Jadon Sancho road to success by swapping England for Germany, it’s fair to say he didn’t envisage himself stuck on the bench behind two 30-something veterans in the Fortuna Dusseldorf pecking order.

The Chelsea-owned 24-year-old hasn’t featured in the Bundesliga since the first week of October, having been left out of the starting XI for each of the last five games with last season’s surprise packages Dusseldorf loitering near the relegation zone.

 

To make matters worse, Baker has been overshadowed by Adam Bodzek and Oliver Fink – who are 10 and 13 years his senior. No wonder the former England U21 star is far from happy.

According to Bild, Baker is ‘very angry’ and left baffled by his ongoing omission. Though, as Leeds United fans everywhere will tell you, Baker has a history when it comes to falling out of favour during a loan spell.

Leeds United's Lewis Baker during the Sky Bet Championship match between City and Leeds United at Liberty Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Swansea, Wales.

Big things were expected of a dynamic, goalscoring playmaker when he moved to Elland Road on a season-long deal in the summer of 2018. Five months and two Championship starts later, not to mention countless ineffective cameos, Baker was on his way to Reading instead with Chelsea cutting short his forgettable stint in West Yorkshire.

So, after that chastening experience in the famous white kit, Baker would have been hoping for better.

Maximilian Mittelstaedt (L) of

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch