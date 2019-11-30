Quick links

Leeds fans tear into Daniel Ayala for Patrick Bamford incident

Shane Callaghan
Middlesbrough got spanked by Leeds United in Yorkshire today.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are slamming Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala.

The Whites beat their North-East counterparts 4-0 at Elland Road to move top of the Championship this afternoon.

But there was an unsavoury incident in the first half when Ayala appeared to elbow Leeds' Patrick Bamford in a form of obstruction which went unnoticed by the referee.

However, fans of the West Yorkshire side spotted it and have slammed the Spanish centre-back on Twitter:

 

Here's their reaction:

It was a bit bold by Ayala in fairness, but the same regularly happens in every division up and down the country on a weekly basis.

Plus, karma came back to bite the former Liverpool defender after Mateusz Klich's first goal deflected off him.

If that wasn't bad enough, the defeat also did nothing to help Middlesbrough's survival hopes, with Jonathan Woodgate's side only one point above the drop zone.

