Leeds fans tear into Daniel Ayala for Patrick Bamford incident

Middlesbrough got spanked by Leeds United in Yorkshire today.

Leeds United fans on Twitter are slamming Middlesbrough's Daniel Ayala.

The Whites beat their North-East counterparts 4-0 at Elland Road to move top of the Championship this afternoon.

But there was an unsavoury incident in the first half when Ayala appeared to elbow Leeds' Patrick Bamford in a form of obstruction which went unnoticed by the referee.

However, fans of the West Yorkshire side spotted it and have slammed the Spanish centre-back on Twitter:

Here's their reaction:

Ref sees nothing wrong with the Ayala contact on Bamford pic.twitter.com/qyGmgNY8mz — John (@John_MooreMOT) November 30, 2019

Ayala is a dirtbird — paul kelly (@paulie_lufc) November 30, 2019

That’s not like Ayala to be elbowing someone in the face. — Richard Benson (@richjbenson) November 30, 2019

If Bamf retaliates for That elbow on Ayala he’ll be off — Tom Sparke @ Thought Bubble - Pride Hall (@sparkeface) November 30, 2019

Why is Ayala allowed to do whatever he wants against us — Billy McGlennon (@chuckielufc) November 30, 2019

Ayala tried to elbow Bamford twice. — James (@JamesLUFC) November 30, 2019

Ayala AGAIN escaping a blatant red #lufc — 尺乇ᐯ乇尺乇几ᗪ 卂. 爪ㄖㄥ乇几卂卂尺 丨丨丨 (@RevAMol) November 30, 2019

Danke Ayala constantly looks like he's been kicked in the balls #lufc — James Howson (@BigJimmy_V) November 30, 2019

It was a bit bold by Ayala in fairness, but the same regularly happens in every division up and down the country on a weekly basis.

Plus, karma came back to bite the former Liverpool defender after Mateusz Klich's first goal deflected off him.

If that wasn't bad enough, the defeat also did nothing to help Middlesbrough's survival hopes, with Jonathan Woodgate's side only one point above the drop zone.