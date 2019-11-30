Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Luke Ayling display at Elland Road today

Leeds United went back to the top of the Championship table as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa claimed a thumping victory at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to praise Luke Ayling for his impressive performance for the Whites at Elland Road today.

The Leeds right-back was in inspired form as Marcelo Bielsa's charges ran out 4-0 winners over Middlesbrough, being given licence to maraud forward at will.

Indeed, he found himself in the opposition box on numerous occasions, and on another day he could have easily had a hat-trick, compounding the misery for Elland Road cult hero Jonathan Woodgate.

Defensively, Ayling was also very much on point, keeping the opposition front line at bay and impressing with his positioning and passing, as well as winning a couple of free kicks during the game.

During and after the game, quite a few Leeds fans spoke highly of the 6ft 1in ace on social media:

If Eddie Nketiah is recalled in January, Leeds should just play Luke Ayling up front. #lufc — Tom Carnduff (@TomC_22) November 30, 2019

Luke Ayling’s had his spinach this morning. Unreal so far. #lufc — Craig Walker (@CraigWalker1983) November 30, 2019

Forget Bamford, Ayling should be on a hatrick #lufc — Roy Llewelyn (@royllew93) November 30, 2019

Luke Ayling our right back should of had a hattrick ⚽️⚽️⚽️ in the first half. Let that sink in — Alan Thompson (@thombo1987) November 30, 2019

Tbf Luke Ayling is having one of the best performances ive ever seen for us this afternoon — Ben Hollins (@hollins_ben) November 30, 2019

Luke Ayling made 20 more touches (72) and twice as many interceptions (4) as any player involved at Elland Road in the first half (72).



Top Billing. #LUFC — LUFCDATA (@LUFCDATA) November 30, 2019

Dallas: I'm the utility player, all over the pitch



Ayling: Hold my beer, son



#lufc — ㄥㄩ千匚 丨几匚 (@LUFCInc) November 30, 2019

Luke Ayling was unreal today. Him and Dallas key to everything — JWC (@TheJackyCalv) November 30, 2019

#LUFC player ratings



Every #LUFC player excellent



Kiko calm & did what he had to when needed

Ayling best game in a long time if he could keep calm in oppo box could have had a hatrick



White & Coops very good calm & dealt with every smoggies attack — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) November 30, 2019

Leeds surged back to the top of the Championship table as Patrick Bamford opened the scoring, heading home on three minutes after Aynsley Pears had kept out his first attempt, before the former Boro man supplied the assist - via a deflection - for Mateusz Klich to double the Whites' advantage on the stroke of half time.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third in the second half before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance on 73 minutes, making it a superb day for Bielsa and everyone else associated with Leeds - except the Elland Road cult hero sitting in the opposing dugout.