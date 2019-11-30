Leeds United fans react on Twitter to Mateusz Klich display at Elland Road today

Leeds United surged back to the top of the Championship table as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa thumped their opponents at Elland Road.

A number of Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to rave about Mateusz Klich's goalscoring display as the Whites claimed a thumping win at Elland Road today.

The Poland international was in inspired form as Marcelo Bielsa's charges ran out 4-0 winners over Middlesbrough today, Leeds cult hero Jonathan Woodgate suffering a painful return to Elland Road.

Klich was once again full of energy and covered every blade of grass on the pitch, but what made his display so good today was his end product, weighing in with the second and fourth goals of the afternoon.

Patrick Bamford, who had opened the scoring against his former side after just three minutes, weighed in with a deflected pull-back for Klich to rifle beyond the reach of Aynsley Pears, helped with another slight nick off a red shirt.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance, after which the Whites took their foot off the pedal somewhat, some mercy for the club hero in the opposing dugout.

Here is what some Leeds fans said about the 6ft ace's display on social media:

That is disgusting Klich!! #lufc — Jordan Myers (@Myersssy) November 30, 2019

Stop it klich — AllLeedsAren’tWe (@LeedsFan16) November 30, 2019

Klich TOTW incoming @EASPORTSFIFA — Leeds Media (@media_leeds) November 30, 2019

Finally we give a team an absolute mullering. How nice to watch in relative comfort - that's the power of scoring early. Bamford fantastic, Klich back in scoring form, Dallas solid, Costa looking a threat throughout. I just feel there is more to come from this team. #LUFC — Steve Jennings (@steve_jennings) November 30, 2019

That’s the Klich we want. Unreal today, clinical properly for the first time this season. #lufc — Christopher (@CM4892) November 30, 2019

8 unbeaten, 5 wins in a row, but for most of it, it felt like we never got out of 2nd gear. Learned to win when not playing well, but it was only a matter of time before we smashed someone.



Happy for Costa, deserved his goal. And Klich too, a lot of his work goes unnoticed — :) (@Max_LUFC) November 30, 2019

One of the best games of football I’ve seen in a long time, Christ Klich’s second goal sent me wild — ols (@basicthugz666) November 30, 2019

Up next for Leeds is next Saturday's trip to fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield in the Championship.