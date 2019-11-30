Quick links

Kris Boyd’s warning for Celtic regarding Rangers

Jamie Murphy of Rangers vies with Kris Boyd of Kilmarnock during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Kilmarnock at Ibrox Stadium on March 17, 2018 in Glasgow
Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers will face Neil Lennon’s Celtic next month.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Kris Boyd has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Neil Lennon’s Celtic could struggle if they lose to Steven Gerrard’s Rangers next month.

Rangers will take on bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final next month.

Both the Gers and the Hoops are in good form at the moment, and next month’s showdown is going to be massive.

Former Rangers striker Boyd has warned Celtic that if they lose, then they could have a tricky second half of the season.

 

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “I heard someone say recently Rangers could easily implode again if they’re not careful, but I’d say the same about Celtic. Watch them panic if they lose to Rangers.

“Watch them start to ask themselves if they’re still the team they were going into the second half of the season.”

Big game

Celtic have won the domestic treble in Scotland for the past three seasons and the league title for the last eight years.

The Hoops have been the dominant force in Scotland for a while now, but this season, Rangers are giving them a run for their money.

A win for Rangers will be massive for the Gers and will also spoil the Hoops’ hopes of winning the treble again this season.

However, a victory for Celtic will reinforce their belief and give them a massive boost in the Scottish Premiership title race.

Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic looks on during the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

