Kris Boyd comments on Glen Kamara’s Rangers future

Glasgow Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara is reportedly wanted by Leeds United and Aston Villa among other clubs.

Kris Boyd has suggested in The Scottish Sun that Rangers will sell star midfielder Glen Kamara in the January transfer window.

The former Rangers striker has spotted signs that Steven Gerrard’s side will cash in on the 24-year-old midfielder.

Boyd wrote in The Scottish Sun: “Glen Kamara continues to look like a steal at £50,000, although reading between the lines it looks like he could be the player who gets sold in January.

“Going by their financial results, someone will be shown the door, regardless of what the club says.

“And given how top heavy Gerrard is with midfield players, Kamara is the one who has a market value.”

Linked away

Kamara is one of the best players in the current Rangers team and is one of the best midfielders in the Scottish Premiership.

The Finland international has been linked with moves away from the Gers in the January transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Villa in the Premier League are interested in signing the 24-year-old, while The Herald has claimed that Leeds, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion want him.

The report has further added that Rangers will ask for £8 million for the midfielder they signed from Dundee for £50,000 in the January transfer window.

According to WhoScored, Kamara has played seven times in the Scottish Premiership, five times in the Europa League, and thrice in the Scottish League Cup for Rangers so far this season.

