Jose Mourinho comments on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama

Victor Wanyama is struggling for playing time at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has given his take on the current situation of Victor Wanyama, as quoted in Football.London.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder has struggled for playing time this season and is essentially a squad player at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the Kenya international has played just 24 minutes in the Premier League for Spurs so far this campaign.

Tottenham boss Mourinho has explained the former Celtic and Southampton star's current situation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I know how good Victor is, I know he is not playing lately. Of course when you don't play regularly you lose a little bit of that match condition.

“He is fit, he is fine, he has no physical problems at all. But one thing is to be fit and another is to be match fitness, match intensity, match pace.

“He needs to play and in this moment, in this phase - me just arriving and trying to organise a team and trying to a few good results - it is difficult to bring him to the team a player in this situation.

“The ideal situation was for him to play and then when he plays he will be back to what Victor is and Victor is a very good player.”

Back to Celtic

Wanyama, who has struggled to make a huge impact at Tottenham, has been linked with a move back to Celtic in the January transfer window.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that he is open to signing the defensive midfielder in January, as quoted in The Scottish Sun.

A move back to the Hoops would revitalised the former Southampton midfielder, who would have no problem in settling into life at the Scottish Premiership club, having already played for the Glasgow giants from 2011 until 2013.