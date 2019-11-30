Quick links

Jonathan Woodgate comments on 'streaky' Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Middlesbrough and Southampton at Riverside Stadium on May 13, 2017 in...
The Leeds United hitman has managed six goals in the Championship.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates with Jack Clarke after his side got a late winner courtesy of a Matty Pearson own goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town...

Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that Leeds United's Patrick Bamford didn't want to leave Middlesbrough.

Bamford joined the Whites in a £10 million deal [BBC Sport] from Boro in the summer of 2018.

And the Leeds hitman comes up against some of his former team-mates in this afternoon's trip to Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has two goals in his last three Championship outings under Marcelo Bielsa, but before a fortnight ago he hadn't scored since August.

 

It hasn't been an easy season for him on the goalscoring front, but Boro boss Woodgate, who was with Bamford on Teeside, claims that he's a 20-goal-a-season marksman.

He said to The Gazette: "He will score goals, it will be a difficult test for our centre-backs, he’s got great movement in and around the box. Hopefully he doesn’t have one of those games where he goes on a run.

"Patrick can score goals, if you can get a confident Patrick Bamford he will score goals for you. He will score 20 goals this season. He’s streaky, he's got what now, seven?"

The former Chelsea youth had two spells at The Riverside - one on loan - and re-signed for the club then under Aitor Karanka in 2017.

They were a Premier League side at the time and Bamford struggled in the top flight, netting once in 27 outings.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and Leeds United at Kenilworth Road on November 23, 2019 in...

