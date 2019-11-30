Jonathan Woodgate comments on 'streaky' Patrick Bamford

The Leeds United hitman has managed six goals in the Championship.

Jonathan Woodgate has revealed that Leeds United's Patrick Bamford didn't want to leave Middlesbrough.

Bamford joined the Whites in a £10 million deal [BBC Sport] from Boro in the summer of 2018.

And the Leeds hitman comes up against some of his former team-mates in this afternoon's trip to Elland Road.

The 25-year-old has two goals in his last three Championship outings under Marcelo Bielsa, but before a fortnight ago he hadn't scored since August.

It hasn't been an easy season for him on the goalscoring front, but Boro boss Woodgate, who was with Bamford on Teeside, claims that he's a 20-goal-a-season marksman.

He said to The Gazette: "He will score goals, it will be a difficult test for our centre-backs, he’s got great movement in and around the box. Hopefully he doesn’t have one of those games where he goes on a run.

"Patrick can score goals, if you can get a confident Patrick Bamford he will score goals for you. He will score 20 goals this season. He’s streaky, he's got what now, seven?"

The former Chelsea youth had two spells at The Riverside - one on loan - and re-signed for the club then under Aitor Karanka in 2017.

They were a Premier League side at the time and Bamford struggled in the top flight, netting once in 27 outings.