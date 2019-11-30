Gary Lineker reacts to Tottenham Hotspur win against Bournemouth

Dele Alli scored twice for Tottenham Hotspur against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Gary Lineker has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tottenham got the better of Bournemouth 3-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Spurs were 3-0 up after 69 minutes, thanks to a double from Dele Alli and a goal from Moussa Sissoko.

However, the Cherries scored twice through Liverpool-owned Harry Wilson thereafter to give the North London outfit a scare.

Tottenham legend Lineker was following the match, and he was pleased to see England international midfielder Alli play so well.

The Englishman has also got a new nickname for Mourinho - ‘The Entertaining One’ - due to his side scoring goals and conceding them.

Under the Portuguese, Spurs won 3-2 against West Ham last weekend in the Premier League, 4-2 against Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday, and 3-2 against Bournemouth in the league today.

Tottenham are fifth in the Premier League table at the moment with 20 points from 14 matches, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

Brilliant finish by @dele_official, his second of the game. He’s back! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 30, 2019

Mourinho’s first 3 games in charge: 3-2, 4-2, 3-2. The entertaining one. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 30, 2019