Everton fans not impressed by Marcel Brands update on Richarlison

Everton say they've agreed a deal with the Toffees ace to pen a new contract at Goodison Park - some fans weren't impressed, however.

A number of Everton fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the announcement regarding the Toffees agreeing a deal to extend Richarlison's contract at Goodison Park.

Everton have been inconsistent this season and sit just four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, 18th-placed Norwich having reduced the gap with their 2-0 win at Goodison Park last weekend.

It was Everton's seventh loss of the season, sending them to a lowly 16th in the table, and to say increasing amounts of Toffees fans have grown tired of manager Marco Silva would be a massive understatement.

On Friday, director Marcel Brands and Silva spoke at their pre-match press conference ahead of the Leicester City game, and the former said an extended contract had been agreed with the 22-year-old.

However, some Everton fans recalled the Romelu Lukaku contract negotiations, which agent Mino Raiola previously suggested were "99.99 per cent" close to completion - months before leaving Goodison Park (Goal.com).

Therefore, many weren't particularly impressed with the Richarlison update, also deeming it a form of appeasement amid the club's poor form and not worthy of being news given pen hasn't actually been put to paper.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

Remember when Lukaku's new contract was 99.9% done and then he left — Jonny (@needpants) 29 November 2019

Like 99.9% lukaku close? — Chris (@BinManChris) 29 November 2019

Swerve trying to change the massive subject that is Silva isn’t good enough — Andrew Burns (@Andy_B1997) 29 November 2019

Why are you telling us he’s close, but not signed? Very weird — Callum (@Cal_EFC) 29 November 2019

Because it’s the closest they can get to any good news at the moment — George (@GeorgeWoodEFC) 29 November 2019

“Deal 99.99% done” springs to mind .. ps miss you rom — Steamy Ste (@efcwakes) 29 November 2019

Why not tell us when he’s signed or not? — Michael (@Mercury_SnipezZ) 29 November 2019

So he hasnt signed a new deal? — Alex Byrne (@AlexByrne1878) 29 November 2019

Richarlison joined Everton in summer 2018, reuniting with manager Silva, who brought the Brazil forward to the Premier League when in charge at Watford, and has since scored 19 goals for the Blues and won’s the club’s Young Player of the Year award for 2018-19 as well as becoming a fully-fledged Selecao international.