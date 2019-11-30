Liam Cooper sends message to Leeds United fanbase after thumping win at Elland Road

Leeds United went back to the top of the Championship table as the Whites of Marcelo Bielsa ran riot at Elland Road.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has taken to Twitter with a heartfelt message for the Whites fanbase following their thumping Elland Road win today.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges surged back to the top of the Championship table with a 4-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring, heading home on three minutes after Aynsley Pears had kept out his first attempt.

The former Boro man then supplied the assist - via a deflection - for Mateusz Klich to double Leeds' advantage on the stroke of half time.

Helder Costa claimed Leeds' third in the second half before Klich slammed home a superb fourth for Bielsa and co, finding the top corner of the Boro net from distance on 73 minutes.

Cooper put in a solid display for the Whites, though like his defensive partner Ben White, they didn't have all that much to do against a lacklustre opposition front line, though they were alert when called upon.

Here is Cooper's post-match message via his personal account:

On this Journey together! 5 on the bounce now Yorkshire Derby ready.. Have a good weekend. ALAW pic.twitter.com/B9H7pkwYeV — Liam Cooper (@LiamCooper__) November 30, 2019

A number of fans took the time to respond and congratulate him and the team:

Up next for Leeds is next Saturday's trip to fellow Yorkshire side Huddersfield in the Championship.