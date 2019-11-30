Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur lineup against Bournemouth today

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Bournemouth this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to maintain their good form under new head coach Jose Mourinho when they take on Bournemouth at home in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mourinho won his first game in charge of Spurs last weekend, as they got the better of West Ham United in the Premier League.

Then on Tuesday evening, the Portuguese oversaw a Tottenham win against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

Spurs have conceded far too many goals than Mourinho would have liked in his first two games in charge, but the positive is that they have won.

Tottenham are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 13 matches, as many as nine points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bournemouth are just a point behind Spurs, and the Cherries will not make it easy for Spurs at all.

This is how Tottenham will lineup against Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon: