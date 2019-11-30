Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Confirmed: Tottenham Hotspur lineup against Bournemouth today

Subhankar Mondal
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, and coaching staff Joao Sacramento and Nuno Santos look on during a pitch inspection prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham...
Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur will face Bournemouth this afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to maintain their good form under new head coach Jose Mourinho when they take on Bournemouth at home in the Premier League this afternoon.

Mourinho won his first game in charge of Spurs last weekend, as they got the better of West Ham United in the Premier League.

Then on Tuesday evening, the Portuguese oversaw a Tottenham win against Olympiakos in the Champions League.

 

Spurs have conceded far too many goals than Mourinho would have liked in his first two games in charge, but the positive is that they have won.

Tottenham are 10th in the Premier League table at the moment with 17 points from 13 matches, as many as nine points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Bournemouth are just a point behind Spurs, and the Cherries will not make it easy for Spurs at all.

This is how Tottenham will lineup against Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon:

Eddie Howe of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on November 27, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

