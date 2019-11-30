Quick links

Confirmed: Leeds United v Middlesbrough lineups

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United will face Middlesbrough at Elland Road this afternoon.

Leeds United will be looking to maintain their good run of form this afternoon when they take on Middlesbrough at Elland Road in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side will head into the match against Middlesbrough on the back of a 1-0 win against Reading away from home in the league.

The West Yorkshire outfit are second in the Championship table at the moment with 37 points from 18 matches, just two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.

 

Leeds are doing well at the moment and are massive favourites against Middlesbrough, who are struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are currently as low as 20th in the standings with 17 points from 18 matches, just a point above the relegation zone.

Boro have been struggling all season, and they could slump to another defeat at Elland Road this afternoon.

This is how Leeds and Middlesbrough will line up for the Championship game at Elland Road this afternoon:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

