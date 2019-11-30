Quick links

Confirmed: Chelsea v West Ham United lineups

Chelsea and West Ham United will face each other at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Chelsea will be looking to return to winning ways this afternoon when they take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard’s side will head into the London derby this afternoon on the back of a 2-2 draw with Valencia away from home in Spain in the Champions League.

Last weekend, the Blues suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City away from home at the Etihad Stadium in the league.

 

Chelsea are fourth in the Premier League table at the moment with 26 points from 13 matches.

Meanwhile, West Ham currently find themselves as low as 17th in the standings with 13 points from as many games.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side are just three points above the relegation zone, and there is a chance that they could get relegated to the Championship.

However, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady has given her support to Pellegrini, as quoted in The Sun.

This is how Chelsea and West Ham will line up at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this afternoon:

