Celtic fans discuss Kieran Tierney situation after Unai Emery exit

Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Kieran Tierney was one of the best players at Celtic, and during his time at Celtic Park, he established himself as one of the best young left-backs in Europe.

Tierney played consistently well in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, and there was no surprise when Arsenal came calling and secured the services of the 22-year-old left-back in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

The Scotsman has not made the best of starts at the Gunners. While it took a while for Tierney to get fully fit and available and some of his performances in the Europa League have been superb, overall there is a feeling that he could have done better.

 

Tierney has now suffered a blow in his development at Arsenal, with Unai Emery dismissed as the manager.

The Gunners are set to go through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, but the North London outfit are struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter give their take on Tierney’s current situation, and below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

