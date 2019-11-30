Celtic fans discuss Kieran Tierney situation after Unai Emery exit

Kieran Tierney left Celtic for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Kieran Tierney was one of the best players at Celtic, and during his time at Celtic Park, he established himself as one of the best young left-backs in Europe.

Tierney played consistently well in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe, and there was no surprise when Arsenal came calling and secured the services of the 22-year-old left-back in the summer transfer window for a fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £25 million.

The Scotsman has not made the best of starts at the Gunners. While it took a while for Tierney to get fully fit and available and some of his performances in the Europa League have been superb, overall there is a feeling that he could have done better.

Tierney has now suffered a blow in his development at Arsenal, with Unai Emery dismissed as the manager.

The Gunners are set to go through to the knockout rounds of the Europa League, but the North London outfit are struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League table.

Celtic fans have taken to Twitter give their take on Tierney’s current situation, and below are some of the best comments:

Maybe we will get him back at a fraction of the transfer fee? — Lubo (@geniusLubo) November 29, 2019

I said when he left that Emery would jottered before he’d established himself in the Arsenal side.

I had no problem with him leaving, his right to try elsewhere, but he picked the wrong bus. — Wladek Wolanski (@Spartackle) November 29, 2019

Feel nothing for Tierney now . Wouldn't wish him any ill. He is an ex player . We are and always will be there . The players come and go . Ps we are getting better every game . — Jk63 (@Jk6315) November 29, 2019

He joined Arsenal at a bad time. Also I saw him on MOTD last weekend. He looked pretty poor. They will improve in time and so will he. Good luck to him. For us, we have invested well. We are playing some great stuff. Happy days — Barrybhoy (@barrybhoy99) November 29, 2019

Tierney chose the bright lights of the EPL and a hefty wage packet over winning trophies with Celtic, that`s his shout and I don`t have a problem with it, but come the end of the season, he could find himself thinking about what might have been, as our players celebrate 9IAR. — Tam (@TamMcKenna1888) November 29, 2019

I've pretty much forgotten about him and hardly talk about him now however, sometimes I do wonder how much Tierney would've thrived in this current Celtic side.



The way we play under Neil Lennon is a full back's dream. So much space to run into for spamming crosses and cutbacks — SM (@SM1967_) November 29, 2019

He’s gone just like many before him , was only here a cpl seasons , had the chance to be a legend but turned his back on the club he loved for the EPL , fortunately for us it’s no big loss , for him time will tell — cotterbhoy (@cottybhoy) November 30, 2019

I joked a few weeks ago that Kieran Tierney could come back to haunt Celtic if we drew Arsenal in the last 32 but given both club’s current form, Celtic could come back to haunt KT. — Marc McArdle (@marcmcardle1) November 28, 2019