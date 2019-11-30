Quick links

Brendan Rodgers responds to Arsenal speculation

Brendan Rodgers, Manager of Leicester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City at American Express Community Stadium on November 23,...
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Arsenal, but he has suggested that he is happy at the King Power Stadium, as quoted in Metro.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Unai Emery from the Emirates Stadium.

Emery was dismissed by the Gunners following a run of disappointing results and performances this season.

According to The Times, former Liverpool and Celtic manager Rodgers is among those being considered by Arsenal.

Rodgers is aware of the links, but he seems happy at Leicester, with The Telegraph reporting the Foxes will demand £14 million in compensation fee.

 

Metro quotes Rodgers as saying: “It’s natural that there are links. If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not, it doesn’t matter. There’s always a number of names.

“We’re at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

"Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country. If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.”

Leicester City stay

Rodgers is a briliant manager, and he is having a very good season with Leicester at the moment.

True, the Foxes are unlikely to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season, but they are very much in contention of a Champions League place.

Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, but it is hard to see Rodgers leave Leicester for the Gunners during the season.

Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers during the Leicester City press conference at Belvoir Drive Training Complex on November 21, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

