Brendan Rodgers responds to Arsenal speculation

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on Arsenal’s radar.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken highly of Arsenal, but he has suggested that he is happy at the King Power Stadium, as quoted in Metro.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Unai Emery from the Emirates Stadium.

Emery was dismissed by the Gunners following a run of disappointing results and performances this season.

According to The Times, former Liverpool and Celtic manager Rodgers is among those being considered by Arsenal.

Rodgers is aware of the links, but he seems happy at Leicester, with The Telegraph reporting the Foxes will demand £14 million in compensation fee.

Metro quotes Rodgers as saying: “It’s natural that there are links. If you are doing okay people want to take you away from something you enjoy. If you’re not, it doesn’t matter. There’s always a number of names.

“We’re at the beginning of something here. My relationship with the people here and the players is very strong. We think we are starting something exciting.

"Arsenal is a fantastic club. One of the greats in this country. If the people at Arsenal have moved Unai on, I’m sure they have an idea of who they want to bring in.”

Leicester City stay

Rodgers is a briliant manager, and he is having a very good season with Leicester at the moment.

True, the Foxes are unlikely to challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title this season, but they are very much in contention of a Champions League place.

Arsenal are a massive club and are a global brand, but it is hard to see Rodgers leave Leicester for the Gunners during the season.